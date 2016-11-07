UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 8 Chimpchange Ltd :
* Has achieved a record month in october across all its key transactional metrics
* Oct. Total transaction volume was us$2.5 million representing a 21% month on month (mom) increase
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.