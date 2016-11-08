BRIEF-German Merck's Glucophage receives label extension in UK
* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation, metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK
Nov 8 DBV Technologies SA :
* DBV Technologies completes enrollment of phase II study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of milk allergic patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SINGAPORE COMPANY TO MARKET ITS ANTI-TUMOR COMPOUND LURBINECTEDIN IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION