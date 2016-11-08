UPDATE 3-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 8 Com Hem Holding Ab
* Com hem intends to issue new SEK bonds
* Says has mandated DNB Markets and Nordea Bank AB as joint bookrunners, and Swedbank AB and Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Filial Sverige as co-lead ,anagers, to arrange fixed income investor meetings starting on November 9.
* Says a SEK denominated senior unsecured capital markets transaction with a tenor of 5.25 years may follow, subject to market conditions and final decision by Com Hem
* Says has has issued a notice of conditional redemption for all of its senior notes in the amount of SEK 2,500 million due 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
LONDON, May 17 Britain said it was investigating how politicians and campaigners use data to target voters with online advertising to make sure they comply with electoral laws and do not abuse people's privacy.