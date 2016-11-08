Nov 8 Worldline Sa :

* Worldline presents its ambitions for 2017 - 2019: revenue: after a first semester 2017 at a slight positive growth, organic revenue cagr between +5 pct and +7 pct

* Worldline presents its ambitions for 2017 - 2019 profitability: OMDA percentage improvement between +350bp and +400bp in 2019, compared with 2016( )

* Worldline presents its ambitions for 2017 - 2019 profitability: OMDA percentage improvement between +350bp and +400bp in 2019, compared with 2016( )

* Sees free cash flow: 210 million euros to 230 million euros in 2019, representing over +50 pct increase compared with 2016 objective