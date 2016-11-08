Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Scandic Hotels Group AB :
* Q3 net sales 3.58 billion Swedish crowns ($397 million)versus 3.28 billion crowns year ago
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA 547 million crowns versus 491 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0165 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.