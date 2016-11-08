UPDATE 3-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 8 Atos :
* Atos: presents its new 3-year plan: 2019 ambition
* Revenue organic growth: +2 pct to +3 pct CAGR over 2017-2019 period
* Operating margin rate: 10.5 pct to 11.0 pct of revenue in 2019
* During 2014-2016 period revenue will have grown by +40 pct from 8.6 billion euros to 12 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
LONDON, May 17 Britain said it was investigating how politicians and campaigners use data to target voters with online advertising to make sure they comply with electoral laws and do not abuse people's privacy.