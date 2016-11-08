UPDATE 3-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 8 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Has submitted an application to Oslo Børs whereby transfer of listing of the company's shares from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs has been requested
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
LONDON, May 17 Britain said it was investigating how politicians and campaigners use data to target voters with online advertising to make sure they comply with electoral laws and do not abuse people's privacy.