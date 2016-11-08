Nov 8 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :

* 9-month net profit 21.5 million euros ($23.7 million) versus 16.5 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 31.1 million euros versus 25.4 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 192.9 million euros versus 178.5 million euros year ago

* Sees operating income in 2017 to grow from low-to-mid single digit