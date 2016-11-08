Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc
* Trading update for the first nine months of 2016
* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 4.2% higher
* Investment income yield of 2.5% in line with full year guidance
* Total costs of £669.5m up £16.1m from first nine months of 2015, after absorbing £24m of flood re costs in q2 2016
* Combined operating ratio for ongoing operations still expected to be towards lower end of 93%-95% target range, assuming normal weather
* Group's gross written premium increased by 4.2% compared to first nine months of 2015 mainly due to a 10.1% increase in motor
* Gross written premium of £2,496.0m increased by 4.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE