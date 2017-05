Nov 8 Titagarh Wagons Ltd

* Titagarh shipbuilding venture sails - on way to get 1st contract from Indian Navy

* Order worth about 750 million rupees

* Order of two 1000T oil tankers to be delivered within 21 months

* Titagarh Firema secures new contract for about 70 million euros for existing fleet of Trenitalia; delivery to be completed within 55 months