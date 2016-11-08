Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Posts rbs launches a new complaints process and refund of complex fees for sme customers in grg
* 400 million stg scheme to be overseen by ex-High Court judge Sir William Blackburne
* the bank has acknowledged, in some areas, it could have done better for SME customers in GRG.
* Specifically, the bank could have managed the transition to GRG better and should have better explained to customers any changes to the prices or complex fees it was charging.
* The bank accepts that it did not always communicate as well or as clearly as it should have done. The bank also did not always handle customer complaints well.
* RBS notes that the FCA's update confirms that no evidence was found that the bank artificially engineered a position to cause or facilitate the transfer of a customer to GRG or identified customers for transfer for inappropriate reasons and that all SME customers transferred to GRG were exhibiting clear signs of financial difficulty. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE