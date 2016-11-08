Nov 8 Bharat Forge Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 9.36 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.71 billion rupees

