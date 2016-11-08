BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 Bharat Forge Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 9.36 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.71 billion rupees
* Profit alert was initially sourced from TV and later confirmed with co release
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago