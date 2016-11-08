Nov 8 KEC International Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 650.4 million rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 491.1 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 20.98 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 281.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 20.42 billion rupees