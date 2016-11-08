BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 KEC International Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 650.4 million rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 491.1 million rupees
* Sept quarter consol net sales 20.98 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 281.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 20.42 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fjhXGS Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago