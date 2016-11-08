Nov 8 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 1.09 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 65.51 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 691.8 million rupees

* Net loss in sept quarter last year was 1.81 billion rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 58.45 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE