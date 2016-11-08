Nov 8 ARA Asset Management Ltd :

* Deal for scheme consideration of S$1.78 per scheme share

* Offeror does not intend to increase scheme consideration

* DBS Bank Ltd and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. are joint financial advisers to offeror in connection with acquisition

* JL Investment Group , Straits Trading Company, Cheung Kong Property, in partnership with Warburg Pincus, Avic Trust propose to privatise ARA Asset Management

* Successful completion of acquisition will not trigger any takeover offer for any publicly listed reits currently managed and/or owned by ARA

* Investment, which is expected to be completed by December 2016, is expected to increase company's AUM by approximately S$4.1 billion

* Scheme will require approval of at least 75% in value of scheme shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy at scheme meeting

* Straits Trading, JLIG, Cheung Kong Property and their concert parties will not vote their shares at scheme meeting

* Approval from scheme shareholders, scheme would also be subject to approvals from governmental and regulatory agencies in China

* Expected that acquisition to be completed in first half of 2017

* Privatisation is proposed to be carried out by offeror, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Athena Investment Company

* Upon completion of acquisition, ARA will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of offeror

* JLIG and affiliates of Straits Trading and Cheung Kong Property will transfer shares in ARA in exchange for a combination of cash and shares in Holdco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: