Nov 8 ARA Asset Management Ltd :
* Deal for scheme consideration of S$1.78 per scheme share
* Offeror does not intend to increase scheme consideration
* DBS Bank Ltd and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. are joint
financial advisers to offeror in connection with acquisition
* JL Investment Group , Straits Trading Company, Cheung Kong
Property, in partnership with Warburg Pincus, Avic Trust propose
to privatise ARA Asset Management
* Successful completion of acquisition will not trigger any
takeover offer for any publicly listed reits currently managed
and/or owned by ARA
* Investment, which is expected to be completed by December
2016, is expected to increase company's AUM by approximately
S$4.1 billion
* Scheme will require approval of at least 75% in value of
scheme shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy at
scheme meeting
* Straits Trading, JLIG, Cheung Kong Property and their
concert parties will not vote their shares at scheme meeting
* Approval from scheme shareholders, scheme would also be
subject to approvals from governmental and regulatory agencies
in China
* Expected that acquisition to be completed in first half of
2017
* Privatisation is proposed to be carried out by offeror, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Athena Investment Company
* Upon completion of acquisition, ARA will become a
wholly-owned subsidiary of offeror
* JLIG and affiliates of Straits Trading and Cheung Kong
Property will transfer shares in ARA in exchange for a
combination of cash and shares in Holdco
