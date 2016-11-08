Nov 8 Moberg Pharma Ab (Publ)

* Moberg Pharma summons bondholders' meeting to gain additional flexibility in acquisition financing by way of written procedure for its outstanding maximum SEK 600,000,000 senior unsecured floating rate bonds due 2021 with a current outstanding amount of SEK 385,000,000

* Says Moberg Pharma has a positive momentum and is evaluating additional profitable growth opportunities

* The focus remains on accretive acquisitions of profitable brands which can be easily integrated in Moberg Pharma's existing infrastructure. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos)