Nov 8 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc :

* Intention to float on AIM

* Seeking to raise approximately $60 mln (48.0 mln stg) by way of a placing of new ordinary shares and expects that admission will occur in December 2016

* As at June 30 2016, DGO had total net assets of $27.7 mln and total borrowings of $42.5 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)