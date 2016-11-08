Nov 8 Spineway SAS :

* Approval of a 1.4 million euro ($1.6 million) capital increase by a general meeting of Spineway's shareholders

* Capital increase, fully subscribed by Chinese company TINAVI Medical Technologies, should be finalized before end of November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)