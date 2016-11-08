BRIEF-German Merck's Glucophage receives label extension in UK
* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation, metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK
Nov 8 FIT Biotech Oy :
* Board of directors has decided on issue of convertible notes and warrants
* Decided to withdraw a second tranche of 250,000 euros ($276,325)
* Decided to issue to Bracknor a total of 250 convertible notes and 2,097,315 warrants
* ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SINGAPORE COMPANY TO MARKET ITS ANTI-TUMOR COMPOUND LURBINECTEDIN IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION