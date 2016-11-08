Nov 8 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Q3 revenues were 228.0 million euros ($252 million), 1.4 million euros below Q3 last year excluding negative translation currency effects of 4.0 million euros

* Q3 EBIT loss 5.0 million euros versus profit 10.4 million euros year ago

* Plans to reduce operational footprint from 31 to 25 plants within next 3 years

* Says most of closures are in Europe, mainly in Powertrain & Chassis products segment

* By the end of 2019, plans to deliver in excess of 8 pct EBIT margins (more than 3 times compared to 2016)

* By the end of 2019, plans to deliver in excess of 1.50 crowns EPS (more than 10 times compared to 2016)

* Plans to improve systems and process efficiencies which will take out significant admin costs

* Restructuring program should be seen as "long overdue"

* Sees power train revenue of 366 million euros in 2017, 386 million euros in 2018 and 432 million euros in 2019

* Sees ka total revenue of 1.01 billion euros in 2017, 1.07 billion euros in 2018 and 1.17 billion euros in 2019 Source text for Eikon:

