Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Aldermore Group Plc :
* Announces that on Nov. 7 2016 Glyn Jones tendered resignation as non-exec chairman, director of co, will take effect from Feb 6 2017
* Glyn has decided to step down from board following a review of his time commitments after his appointment as non-executive chairman of Old Mutual Wealth
* Senior independent director, Danuta Gray, will lead board as interim chair until such time as a permanent appointment is made
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE