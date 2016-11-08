Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Hyperloop One:
* Hyperloop One - Company and Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) agreed jointly to evaluate a Hyperloop One system in greater Dubai and UAE
* Hyperloop One - Will work with Mckinsey & Co. and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) on a detailed feasibility study sponsored by RTA
Source text for Eikon:
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE