Nov 8 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :

* Says to take over Åsane Storsenter in Bergen

* Has now signed final agreements with Nordea Liv Norge AS and Steen & Strøm AS concerning acquisition of company Åsane Senter DA

* Acquisition is based on a property value of 1.93 billion Norwegian crowns ($234.5 million)

* Property's rental income is around 115 million crowns

* Acquisition was financed using group's undrawn credit facilities

($1 = 8.2303 Norwegian crowns)