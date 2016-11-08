Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :
* Says to take over Åsane Storsenter in Bergen
* Has now signed final agreements with Nordea Liv Norge AS and Steen & Strøm AS concerning acquisition of company Åsane Senter DA
* Acquisition is based on a property value of 1.93 billion Norwegian crowns ($234.5 million)
* Property's rental income is around 115 million crowns
* Acquisition was financed using group's undrawn credit facilities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2303 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE