Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 John Lewis of Hungerford Plc :
* Expect to report sales for year to Aug. 31 2016 of 8.2 mln stg
* 5 pct increase over 7.8 mln stg reported in 2015 was achieved almost entirely in second half
* Despatched sales and forward orders for Q1 stand at 1.8 mln stg versus 2015: 1.9 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.