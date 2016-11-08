Nov 8 Ashok Leyland Ltd

* Ashok Leyland Ltd - Sept quarter net profit 2.94 billion rupees

* Ashok Leyland Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 2.62 billion rupees

* Ashok Leyland Ltd - Sept quarter total income from operations 49.12 billion rupees

* Ashok Leyland Ltd - net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 52.74 billion rupees