Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt SAE
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 272.1 million versus EGP 144 million year ago
* Nine-month consol net interest income EGP 1 billion versus EGP 698.6 million year ago Source:[bit.ly/2fOckEz] Further company coverage:
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE