BRIEF-German Merck's Glucophage receives label extension in UK
* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation, metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK
Nov 8 Ambu A/S :
* Q4 2015/16 revenue 573 million Danish crowns ($85.13 million) versus 536 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2015/16 EBIT 131 million crowns versus 117 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.55 crown per share for 2015/16
* In 2016/17 expects to realise growth in revenue markedly in excess of market growth
* In 2016/17 sees organic growth in local currencies of about 8-10 pct
* In 2016/17 sees EBIT margin before special items of about 18 pct
* In 2016/17 sees free cash flows before special items of about 175 million crowns
* In 2016/17 sees gearing (NIBD/EBITDA) of about 1.75
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7307 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation, metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK
* ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SINGAPORE COMPANY TO MARKET ITS ANTI-TUMOR COMPOUND LURBINECTEDIN IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION