Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 San Miguel Pure Foods Company Inc :
* 9-mnth net income up 29 percent to 3.8 bln pesos; 9-mnth revenues up 5 percent to 80.6 bln pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.