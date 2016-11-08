Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Doyen International Holdings Ltd
* company entered into Doyen Loan agreement with borrower
* company has agreed to advance a loan in amount of rmb80mln
* borrower is Chongqing Doyen Holdings Group Co., ltd
* Chongqing Baoxu has agreed to advance a loan in amount of rmb80 million to borrower
* Chongqing Baoxu entered into Baoxu loan agreement with borrower, Source text (bit.ly/2fWu8wJ) Further company coverage:
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.