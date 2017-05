Nov 8 Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd

* Sept quarter net loss 712.1 million rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 4.22 billion rupees

* Net loss in sept quarter last year was 656.4 million rupees; net sales was 4.29 billion rupees

