Nov 8 AcrossAsia Ltd :

* Due to material uncertainties, directors are of view it would be difficult for co to on its own propose plan to deal with lack of sufficient operations

* After deconsolidation of First Media Group, co would no longer have sufficient level of operations to support continued listing of its securities

* Co's situation is aggravated by ongoing litigation & proceedings in hong kong & impending implications of indonesian bankruptcy order on co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: