BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 15.7 million rupees versus profit 24.7 mln rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 306 million rupees versus 298.1 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fAsaOr Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago