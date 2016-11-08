BRIEF-Huegli Holding says at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16 per bearer share
* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :
* Takeover Special Committee ruling and termination of the offer
* Takeover Special Committee decided that purported waiver by Country Bird is contrary to companies act and regulations
* Takeover Special Committee unanimously decided that country bird is required to pay costs of takeover special committee
* Shareholders who accepted offer told that they will not have shares bought by Country Bird nor receive cash of 9.00 rand per share, cum dividends paid since July 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 17 Target Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales and set an optimistic tone for the year, saying its full-year profit could come in at the higher end of its forecast.