BRIEF-India's IFB Agro Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 UFO Moviez India Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 202.6 million rupees versus 164.6 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter consol net sales 1.59 billion rupees versus 1.48 billion rupees year ago
* Says outlook looks quite robust; well underway in meeting 30 percent full year advertisement growth target Source text: bit.ly/2fAyky7 Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: