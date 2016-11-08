Nov 8 UFO Moviez India Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 202.6 million rupees versus 164.6 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter consol net sales 1.59 billion rupees versus 1.48 billion rupees year ago

* Says outlook looks quite robust; well underway in meeting 30 percent full year advertisement growth target