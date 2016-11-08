Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Ara Asset Management Ltd -
* Adjusted net profit grew 12% year-on-year to approximately S$58.0 million for YTD2016
* As at 30 september 2016, group AUM net of divestments stood at approximately S$30 billion
* YTD total revenue S$134.6 million versus S$112.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE