BRIEF-Vicore Pharma's chairman increases stake in company
* CHAIRMAN OF BOARD LEIF DARNER HAS ACQUIRED 100,000 SHARES FROM PROTEM WESSMAN AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 8 Primary Health Properties Plc :
* Phil Holland, finance director, is to step down from board, effective from end-March 2017
* Search for a successor has commenced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* CHAIRMAN OF BOARD LEIF DARNER HAS ACQUIRED 100,000 SHARES FROM PROTEM WESSMAN AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Verastem Inc director Timothy Barberich reports purchase of 30,000 shares of co's common stock on May 15 at average price of $2.45 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKDBMW) Further company coverage: