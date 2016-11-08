Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Global Premium Hotels Ltd :
* GP Hotel Launceston entered into sale and purchase agreement to acquire a property
* Deal for purchase consideration of A$7.2mln
* Acquisition, upon completion, will not have any material impact on earnings and net tangible assets of company in fy2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.