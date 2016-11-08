Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd
* 9-mnth revenue $11.63 billion versus $11.94 billion
* 9-mnth profit attributable $514 million versus $540 million
* Current trading conditions are likely to be little changed for remainder of year
* Board has not declared a dividend for Q3 ended 30th September 2016
* Steady contributions should be seen from group's direct motor interests and other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.