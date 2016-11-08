Russia's O'Key to boost discount stores numbers in next 2 years
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.
Nov 8 Imeni Geroya VOV Danilchenko V.I. PJSC :
* 9-Month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 249.2 million roubles ($3.91 million) versus 224.2 million roubles year ago
* 9-Month net profit to RAS of 21.0 million roubles versus 41.8 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2ezxm41
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.7152 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.
MILAN, May 17 Revenues at Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, rose 2 percent last year, as a new five-cereal pasta and a broader range of gluten free biscuits helped the Italian group tap into growing consumer demand for healthier foods.