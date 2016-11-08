Russia's O'Key to boost discount stores numbers in next 2 years
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.
Nov 8 Siam Makro Pcl
* qtrly net profit 1.41 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
* qtrly total income 42.20 billion baht versus 37.41 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2fWG2Xz) Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 17 Revenues at Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, rose 2 percent last year, as a new five-cereal pasta and a broader range of gluten free biscuits helped the Italian group tap into growing consumer demand for healthier foods.