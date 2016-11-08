BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 8 Interglobe Aviation Ltd
* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - sept quarter net profit 1.40 billion rupees
* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 41.67 billion rupees
* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.13 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 35.40 billion rupees
* Interglobe Aviation --y-o-y increase in capacity expected to grow at about 30 percent each in Q3, Q4
* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - expected fleet of 136 aircraft at end of current fiscal year
* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - total debt 27.43 billion rupees as on sept 30, 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2ezDIR1) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago