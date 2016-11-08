Nov 8 Interglobe Aviation Ltd

* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - sept quarter net profit 1.40 billion rupees

* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 41.67 billion rupees

* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.13 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 35.40 billion rupees

* Interglobe Aviation --y-o-y increase in capacity expected to grow at about 30 percent each in Q3, Q4

* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - expected fleet of 136 aircraft at end of current fiscal year

* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - total debt 27.43 billion rupees as on sept 30, 2016