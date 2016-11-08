Russia's O'Key to boost discount stores numbers in next 2 years
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.
Nov 8 Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd -
* Expected to record a loss within range of HK$1 million to HK$3 million for six months ended 30 September 2016
* Expected loss attributed to a decrease in revenue due to decreasing trend of total retail sales in Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.
MILAN, May 17 Revenues at Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, rose 2 percent last year, as a new five-cereal pasta and a broader range of gluten free biscuits helped the Italian group tap into growing consumer demand for healthier foods.