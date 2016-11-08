Nov 8 Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Energous - in connection with the alliance agreement, on nov 6, co, dialog semiconductor plc entered securities purchase agreement

* Energous-Securities purchase agreement where co to sell to dialog 763,552 shares,warrant to purchase up to 763,552 shares of common stock for upto $10 million

* Energous Corp - warrant may only be exercised on a cashless basis at a price of $17.0257 per share