Nov 8 Travelers Companies Inc
* Travelers Companies says on November 7, agreed to a
settlement with one of defendants in previously reported
reinsurance dispute - SEC filing
* Travelers Companies says expects to receive payment under
settlement with defendant in Q4 and, as a result, expects to
recognize a $126.1 million gain in earnings in Q4
* Travelers Companies says gain contingency disclosed in
notes to co's financial statements, would be reduced from about
$287 million to about $38 million
* Travelers Companies says reinsurance recoverable balance
related to case would be reduced from about $238 million to
about $31 million in consolidated balance sheet
