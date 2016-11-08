Nov 8 Precise Biometrics

* Precise Biometrics enters into agreement with Samsung Electronics co. For the licensing of Precise Biomatch mobile

* Says agreement includes a per unit license fee and an annual fee for support and maintenance

* Says while per unit license fee is volume dependent and cannot be forecasted by precise biometrics at this point, fee for support and maintenance will be recognized starting from Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: