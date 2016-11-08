Nov 8 Delphi Energy Corp
* Delphi energy corp. Enters into letter of intent to
significantly accelerate growth of its bigstone montney asset
* Delphi energy - delphi, existing working interest industry
partner to undertake $40 million joint drilling program, to be
completed before July 15, 2017
* Delphi will receive $30 million in cash at closing for
equalization consideration
* Delphi will retain operatorship of montney capital
program, production and facilities
* Delphi energy corp - deal enhances co's financial position
by enabling it to reduce total leverage while accelerating
production and cash flow growth
* Delphi energy corp - bank debt, including letters of
credit, at dec 31, expected to be about $48 million - $52
million of $85 million bank credit facility
