Nov 8 Entergy Corp

* Entergy says to sell entergy nuclear vermont yankee and transfer us nuclear regulatory commission licenses to subsidiaries of northstar group services

* Entergy says plans to accelerate transfer of all spent nuclear fuel to dry cask storage at Vermont Yankee nuclear power station, from 2020 to 2018.

* Entergy says will receive nominal cash consideration and a promissory note payable to entergy in an amount equal to amount owed at time of closing

* Entergy says Northstar has committed to initiate decontamination, dismantlement by 2021, to complete decommissioning and restoration of vermont yankee by 2030

* Entergy says transaction is expected to result in a loss at closing, amount of which cannot be determined at this time

* Entergy says sale is expected to be mildly accretive to operational results once transaction is completed

* Entergy says Northstar will continue to operate, maintain ISFSI until us department of energy fulfills obligations to remove all of spent nuclear fuel from Vermont Yankee

* Entergy says nuclear decommissioning trust and associated asset retirement obligation will be removed from Entergy's balance sheet at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: