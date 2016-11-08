UPDATE 3-FDA places clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Nov 8 Phaserx Inc :
* Phaserx Inc - announces positive safety results from large animal study with hybrid mRNA delivery technology
* Phaserx - administration of mRNA delivered using hybrid mRNA technology platform in large animal model was safe, well tolerated at all dose levels
* Phaserx- Formulation was extremely well tolerated in non-human primates with no statistically significant dose-related changes in liver enzymes or cytokines
* Phaserx Inc - plan to complete IND-enabling studies in 2017 and initiate human studies of prx-otc in 2018 in OTC deficient patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
* New french ecology minister hulot says will protect predecessor royal's legacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)