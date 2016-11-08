BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
Nov 8 Banca Mediolanum SpA :
* 9-month net profit 305.0 million euros ($336.66 million), down 2 percent year on year
* Assets under administration at the end of September of 74.28 billion euros, up 11 percent year on year
* Board resolved to distribute an interim dividend of 16 eurocents per share
* Total net inflows in October at 321 million euros
* Net inflows into mutual funds in October at 262 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 17 The U.S. State Department's legal office has reminded employees not to promote private interests on social media after its online accounts publicized President Donald Trump's private Florida resort and his daughter Ivanka Trump's new book.