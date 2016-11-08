Nov 8 Banca Mediolanum SpA :

* 9-month net profit 305.0 million euros ($336.66 million), down 2 percent year on year

* Assets under administration at the end of September of 74.28 billion euros, up 11 percent year on year

* Board resolved to distribute an interim dividend of 16 eurocents per share

* Total net inflows in October at 321 million euros

* Net inflows into mutual funds in October at 262 million euros