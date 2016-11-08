UPDATE 3-FDA places clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Nov 8 Southern Co :
* Southern Co - on November 8, 2016, Southern Company entered into separate sales agency financing agreements - SEC filing
* Southern Co - under agreements, co may offer, sell from time to time not to exceed 20 million shares of co's common stock, $5.00 par value per share Source text: (bit.ly/2fk0HB8) Further company coverage:
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
* New french ecology minister hulot says will protect predecessor royal's legacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)